Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Cadillac Escalade

269,811 KM

Details Description Features

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Excellence Auto Sales

613-406-6532

Contact Seller
2003 Cadillac Escalade

2003 Cadillac Escalade

AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Cadillac Escalade

AWD

Location

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

  1. 8403939
  2. 8403939
  3. 8403939
  4. 8403939
  5. 8403939
  6. 8403939
  7. 8403939
  8. 8403939
Contact Seller

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

269,811KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8403939
  • Stock #: 21240
  • VIN: 1GYEK63N53R212042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21240
  • Mileage 269,811 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENCE AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold as-is unfit and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
CD Changer
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Excellence Auto Sales

2006 Scion xB Wagon
 176,066 KM
$3,800 + tax & lic
2004 Toyota Corolla CE
 299,999 KM
$2,200 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Cruze...
 185,563 KM
$3,500 + tax & lic

Email Excellence Auto Sales

Excellence Auto Sales

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

Call Dealer

613-406-XXXX

(click to show)

613-406-6532

Quick Links
Directions Inventory