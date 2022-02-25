2003 Cadillac Escalade

$4,500 + taxes & licensing 2 6 9 , 8 1 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8403939

8403939 Stock #: 21240

21240 VIN: 1GYEK63N53R212042

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21240

Mileage 269,811 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player CD Changer Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features AWD Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.