2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

$3,000 + taxes & licensing 3 8 0 , 5 1 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8151790

8151790 Stock #: 21146

21146 VIN: 1GCHK29U23E258848

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 380,519 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.