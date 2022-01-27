Menu
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

380,519 KM

$3,000

Excellence Auto Sales

613-406-6532

HD Ext. Cab Long Bed 4WD

HD Ext. Cab Long Bed 4WD

Location

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

380,519KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8151790
  • Stock #: 21146
  • VIN: 1GCHK29U23E258848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 380,519 KM

Vehicle Features

Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Dual Climate Control
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Excellence Auto Sales

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-XXXX

613-406-6532

