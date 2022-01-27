$3,000+ tax & licensing
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD Ext. Cab Long Bed 4WD
Location
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
380,519KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8151790
- Stock #: 21146
- VIN: 1GCHK29U23E258848
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 380,519 KM
Vehicle Features
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Dual Climate Control
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6