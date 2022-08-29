Menu
2003 GMC Sierra 1500

284,674 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2003 GMC Sierra 1500

2003 GMC Sierra 1500

Ext. Cab Long Bed 2WD

2003 GMC Sierra 1500

Ext. Cab Long Bed 2WD

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

284,674KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9099115
  • Stock #: 21500
  • VIN: 1GTEC19V63Z191487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21500
  • Mileage 284,674 KM

Vehicle Description

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold as-is unfit and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future. NOTE VEHICLE IS MANUAL

Vehicle Features

Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Dual Climate Control
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-XXXX

613-406-6532

