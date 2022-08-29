2003 Honda Pilot

$2,300 + taxes & licensing 2 5 1 , 5 5 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9279685

9279685 Stock #: 21571

21571 VIN: 2HKYF18503H006671

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21571

Mileage 251,553 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Seating Leather Interior Windows Rear Defrost Safety Child Safety Locks Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.