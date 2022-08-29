Menu
2003 Honda Pilot

251,553 KM

Details Features

$2,300

+ tax & licensing
$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2003 Honda Pilot

2003 Honda Pilot

EX W/ Leather

2003 Honda Pilot

EX W/ Leather

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

251,553KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9279685
  • Stock #: 21571
  • VIN: 2HKYF18503H006671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21571
  • Mileage 251,553 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Child Safety Locks
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

