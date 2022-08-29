$2,300+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,300
+ taxes & licensing
CFT Auto Sales
613-406-6532
2003 Honda Pilot
2003 Honda Pilot
EX W/ Leather
Location
CFT Auto Sales
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
613-406-6532
$2,300
+ taxes & licensing
251,553KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9279685
- Stock #: 21571
- VIN: 2HKYF18503H006671
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 21571
- Mileage 251,553 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Child Safety Locks
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From CFT Auto Sales
CFT Auto Sales
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6