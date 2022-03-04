Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Pontiac Vibe

242,882 KM

Details Description Features

$2,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

CFT AUTO SALES

613-406-6532

Contact Seller
2003 Pontiac Vibe

2003 Pontiac Vibe

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Pontiac Vibe

Base

Location

CFT AUTO SALES

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

  1. 8653549
  2. 8653549
  3. 8653549
  4. 8653549
  5. 8653549
  6. 8653549
  7. 8653549
Contact Seller

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

242,882KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8653549
  • Stock #: 21298
  • VIN: 5Y2SL628X3Z436733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 242,882 KM

Vehicle Description

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold as-is unfit and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CFT AUTO SALES

2010 Honda CR-V LX 2...
 329,961 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 151,337 KM
$3,500 + tax & lic
2007 Nissan Versa 1....
 193,567 KM
$1,700 + tax & lic

Email CFT AUTO SALES

CFT AUTO SALES

CFT AUTO SALES

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

Call Dealer

613-406-XXXX

(click to show)

613-406-6532

Quick Links
Directions Inventory