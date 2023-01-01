$1,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$1,800
+ taxes & licensing
CFT Auto Sales
613-406-6532
2003 Saturn Ion
2003 Saturn Ion
Quad Coupe 2
Location
CFT Auto Sales
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
613-406-6532
$1,800
+ taxes & licensing
188,670KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10048344
- Stock #: 21876
- VIN: 1G8AN12F03Z198120
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 188,670 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From CFT Auto Sales
CFT Auto Sales
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6