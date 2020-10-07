Menu
2003 Toyota Corolla

175,632 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Excellence Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2003 Toyota Corolla

2003 Toyota Corolla

CE

2003 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

175,632KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6158505
  Stock #: 20662
  VIN: 2T1BR32E33C720329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,632 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENCE AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Excellence Auto Sales

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

