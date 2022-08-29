2003 Toyota Corolla

$2,500 + taxes & licensing 2 0 7 , 1 9 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9274519

9274519 Stock #: 21570

21570 VIN: 2T1BR32E43C760791

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 207,191 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Safety Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.