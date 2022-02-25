Menu
2004 Pontiac Montana

139,572 KM

Details Description Features

Excellence Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2004 Pontiac Montana

2004 Pontiac Montana

1SA

2004 Pontiac Montana

1SA

Location

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

139,572KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8362422
  • Stock #: 21227
  • VIN: 1GMDU03E84D255647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 21227
  • Mileage 139,572 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENCE AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold as-is unfit and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Child Safety Locks
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Excellence Auto Sales

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

