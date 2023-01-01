Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.<br></div>

2004 Subaru Forester

241,755 KM

Details Description Features

$2,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2004 Subaru Forester

2.5 X

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Subaru Forester

2.5 X

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

  1. 10820400
  2. 10820400
  3. 10820400
  4. 10820400
  5. 10820400
  6. 10820400
  7. 10820400
  8. 10820400
  9. 10820400
  10. 10820400
  11. 10820400
Contact Seller

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
241,755KM
Used
VIN JF1SG636X4H709975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22186
  • Mileage 241,755 KM

Vehicle Description

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CFT Auto Sales

Used 2004 Ford Ranger Edge 2WD for sale in Stittsville, ON
2004 Ford Ranger Edge 2WD 274,110 KM $1,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Journey R/T AWD for sale in Stittsville, ON
2013 Dodge Journey R/T AWD 313,195 KM $3,500 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Honda Pilot EX 4WD for sale in Stittsville, ON
2006 Honda Pilot EX 4WD 205,315 KM $2,750 + tax & lic

Email CFT Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

Call Dealer

613-406-XXXX

(click to show)

613-406-6532

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

Contact Seller
2004 Subaru Forester