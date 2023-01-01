$2,200+ tax & licensing
2004 Toyota Matrix
XRS
Location
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
295,495KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9696610
- Stock #: 21731
- VIN: 2T1KY32E84C792812
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 295,495 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
