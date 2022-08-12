2004 Volvo V70

$2,000 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8974099

8974099 Stock #: 21426

21426 VIN: YV1SW53D542382629

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Wagon

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21426

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Seating Memory Seats Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.