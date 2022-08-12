Menu
2004 Volvo V70

0 KM

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

CFT AUTO SALES

613-406-6532

2004 Volvo V70

2004 Volvo V70

T5

2004 Volvo V70

T5

CFT AUTO SALES

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8974099
  • Stock #: 21426
  • VIN: YV1SW53D542382629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21426
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold as-is unfit and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
Memory Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

613-406-6532

