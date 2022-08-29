Menu
2004 Volvo XC70

405,632 KM

$2,600

+ tax & licensing
$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2004 Volvo XC70

2004 Volvo XC70

CROSS COUNTRY

2004 Volvo XC70

CROSS COUNTRY

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

405,632KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9293926
  • Stock #: 21584
  • VIN: YV1SZ59H941144273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 405,632 KM

Vehicle Description

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold as-is unfit and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Memory Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

