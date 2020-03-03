Menu
2005 Chevrolet Cavalier

SEDAN

Location

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 200,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4700997
  • Stock #: 20_126
  • VIN: 1G1JC52F457148881
Exterior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

MILEAGE FOR THIS VEHICLE IS UNKNOWN EXCELLENCE AUTO SALES 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE, ONTARIO K2S1B6 Open: Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm Available on Saturdays by appointment only Phone: 613-406-6532 This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Additional Features
  • Front air dam
  • Second Row Folding Seat
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Trunk anti-trap device

