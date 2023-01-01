$2,100+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,100
+ taxes & licensing
CFT Auto Sales
613-406-6532
2005 Ford Escape
2005 Ford Escape
XLT 2WD
Location
CFT Auto Sales
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
613-406-6532
$2,100
+ taxes & licensing
175,173KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9903878
- Stock #: 21811
- VIN: 1fmyu03155kb21934
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 21811
- Mileage 175,173 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
CD Changer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From CFT Auto Sales
CFT Auto Sales
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6