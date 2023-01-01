Menu
2005 Hyundai Accent

154,559 KM

$1,800

+ tax & licensing
$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2005 Hyundai Accent

2005 Hyundai Accent

GT 5-Door

2005 Hyundai Accent

GT 5-Door

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

154,559KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9903920
  • Stock #: 21813
  • VIN: KMHCG55C55U256977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,559 KM

Vehicle Description

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

