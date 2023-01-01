$1,800+ tax & licensing
$1,800
+ taxes & licensing
CFT Auto Sales
613-406-6532
2005 Hyundai Accent
2005 Hyundai Accent
GT 5-Door
Location
CFT Auto Sales
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
613-406-6532
$1,800
+ taxes & licensing
154,559KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9903920
- Stock #: 21813
- VIN: KMHCG55C55U256977
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,559 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CFT Auto Sales
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6