Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee

336,250 KM

Details Description Features

$2,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

Excellence Auto Sales

613-406-6532

Contact Seller
2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4WD

Location

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

  1. 6660026
  2. 6660026
  3. 6660026
  4. 6660026
  5. 6660026
  6. 6660026
  7. 6660026
  8. 6660026
Contact Seller

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

336,250KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6660026
  • Stock #: 20751
  • VIN: 1J4HR582X5C507340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20751
  • Mileage 336,250 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENCE AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold as-is unfit and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Rear Defrost
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Excellence Auto Sales

2008 Mercury Grand M...
 71,158 KM
$3,500 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Avenger SXT
 94,424 KM
$3,800 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Accent ...
 162,989 KM
$1,999 + tax & lic

Email Excellence Auto Sales

Excellence Auto Sales

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

Call Dealer

613-406-XXXX

(click to show)

613-406-6532

Quick Links
Directions Inventory