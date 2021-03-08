2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Rain Sensing Wipers Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer CD Changer Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Windows Rear Defrost

Additional Features AWD Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.