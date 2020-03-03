Menu
2005 Pontiac Vibe

Base

2005 Pontiac Vibe

Base

Location

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$1,750

+ taxes & licensing

  • 187,095KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4759026
  • Stock #: 20_153
  • VIN: 5Y2SL638X5Z478739
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

EXCELLENCE AUTO SALES 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE, ONTARIO K2S1B6 Open: Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm Available on Saturdays by appointment only Phone: 613-406-6532 This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
Additional Features
  • Cargo Area Cover
  • Second Row Folding Seat
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • Load Bearing Exteri

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

