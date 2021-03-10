Menu
2005 Subaru Forester

170,138 KM

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Excellence Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2.5 X

Location

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

170,138KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6780470
  • Stock #: 20764
  • VIN: Jf1SG63665G722908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20764
  • Mileage 170,138 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENCE AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold as-is unfit and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future. 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

