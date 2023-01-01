Menu
2005 Toyota Camry

337,547 KM

$2,300

+ tax & licensing
$2,300

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2005 Toyota Camry

2005 Toyota Camry

LE

2005 Toyota Camry

LE

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

337,547KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10170948
  Stock #: 21927
  VIN: 4T1BE32KX5U054170

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 337,547 KM

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

