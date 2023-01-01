$2,500+ tax & licensing
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
613-406-6532
2005 Toyota Celica
GT
Location
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
213,762KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10285194
- VIN: JTDDR32TX50188422
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 21976
- Mileage 213,762 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
