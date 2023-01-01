Menu
2005 Toyota Celica

213,762 KM

Details Features

$2,500

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

GT

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

213,762KM
Used
  • VIN: JTDDR32TX50188422

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 21976
  • Mileage 213,762 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

613-406-6532

