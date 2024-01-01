Menu
CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

2005 Toyota Echo

63,019 KM

Details Description Features

$4,000

+ tax & licensing
2005 Toyota Echo

4-Door Sedan

2005 Toyota Echo

4-Door Sedan

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

63,019KM
Used
VIN JTDKT123050080548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,019 KM

Vehicle Description

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2005 Toyota Echo