2005 Toyota Matrix

$2,400 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 5 , 9 5 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9700600

9700600 Stock #: 21733

21733 VIN: 2t1kr32e85c852263

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 255,957 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Safety Child Safety Locks Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.