$2,400+ tax & licensing
$2,400
+ taxes & licensing
613-406-6532
2005 Toyota Matrix
2WD
Location
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
255,957KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9700600
- Stock #: 21733
- VIN: 2t1kr32e85c852263
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 255,957 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
