Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Toyota Matrix

255,957 KM

Details Description Features

$2,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,400

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

Contact Seller
2005 Toyota Matrix

2005 Toyota Matrix

2WD

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Toyota Matrix

2WD

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

  1. 9700600
  2. 9700600
  3. 9700600
  4. 9700600
  5. 9700600
  6. 9700600
  7. 9700600
  8. 9700600
  9. 9700600
  10. 9700600
Contact Seller

$2,400

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
255,957KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9700600
  • Stock #: 21733
  • VIN: 2t1kr32e85c852263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 255,957 KM

Vehicle Description

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CFT Auto Sales

2007 Honda Ridgeline...
 278,567 KM
$3,999 + tax & lic
2006 Ford F-150 FX4 ...
 368,408 KM
$3,499 + tax & lic
2007 Dodge Dakota ST...
 276,139 KM
$3,499 + tax & lic

Email CFT Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

Call Dealer

613-406-XXXX

(click to show)

613-406-6532

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory