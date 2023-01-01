$1,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$1,900
+ taxes & licensing
CFT Auto Sales
613-406-6532
2006 Buick Rendezvous
2006 Buick Rendezvous
CX
Location
CFT Auto Sales
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
613-406-6532
$1,900
+ taxes & licensing
216,078KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10607055
- Stock #: 22093
- VIN: 3G5DA03L36S617244
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22093
- Mileage 216,078 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From CFT Auto Sales
CFT Auto Sales
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6