2006 Buick Rendezvous

216,078 KM

$1,900

$1,900

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

CX

CX

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

216,078KM
Used
  • Stock #: 22093
  • VIN: 3G5DA03L36S617244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 216,078 KM

Vehicle Description

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

