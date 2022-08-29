2006 Chevrolet Impala

$3,000 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 5 6 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9034711

9034711 Stock #: 21464

21464 VIN: 2G1WB58N469358064

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21464

Mileage 63,561 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Safety Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Seating Dual Power Seats Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.