2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

$2,800 + taxes & licensing 2 2 5 , 7 3 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8974102

8974102 Stock #: 21427

21427 VIN: 1GNDT13S662221229

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21427

Mileage 225,736 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Safety Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Exterior Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating Dual Power Seats Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

