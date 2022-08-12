Menu
2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

225,736 KM

Details

$2,800

+ tax & licensing
CFT AUTO SALES

613-406-6532

LS 4WD

Location

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8974102
  • Stock #: 21427
  • VIN: 1GNDT13S662221229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold as-is unfit and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Dual Climate Control
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

