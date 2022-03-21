Menu
2006 Honda Accord

172,040 KM

EX coupe AT

EX coupe AT

CFT AUTO SALES

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

172,040KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8792066
  • Stock #: 21344
  • VIN: 1HGCM72616A800984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 21344
  • Mileage 172,040 KM

Vehicle Description

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold as-is unfit and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
CD Changer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

613-406-6532

