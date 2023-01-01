Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Nissan X-Trail

246,815 KM

Details

$2,100

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,100

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

Contact Seller
2006 Nissan X-Trail

2006 Nissan X-Trail

LE 2WD

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Nissan X-Trail

LE 2WD

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

  1. 10279890
  2. 10279890
  3. 10279890
  4. 10279890
  5. 10279890
  6. 10279890
  7. 10279890
  8. 10279890
  9. 10279890
  10. 10279890
  11. 10279890
  12. 10279890
  13. 10279890
  14. 10279890
  15. 10279890
Contact Seller

$2,100

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
246,815KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10279890
  • Stock #: 21967
  • VIN: JN8BT08T86W102025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 246,815 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CFT Auto Sales

2006 Nissan X-Trail ...
 246,815 KM
$2,100 + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen Golf...
 242,254 KM
$2,100 + tax & lic
2003 Honda Civic LX ...
 214,313 KM
$1,800 + tax & lic

Email CFT Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

Call Dealer

613-406-XXXX

(click to show)

613-406-6532

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory