$2,100+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,100
+ taxes & licensing
CFT Auto Sales
613-406-6532
2006 Nissan X-Trail
2006 Nissan X-Trail
LE 2WD
Location
CFT Auto Sales
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
613-406-6532
$2,100
+ taxes & licensing
246,815KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10279890
- Stock #: 21967
- VIN: JN8BT08T86W102025
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 246,815 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From CFT Auto Sales
CFT Auto Sales
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6