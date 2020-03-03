2006 Pontiac Vibe

Safety Fog Lights

ABS Brakes

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Tilt Steering Column

tilt steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features Cargo Area Cover

cargo area

Second Row Folding Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.