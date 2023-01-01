$2,800+ tax & licensing
2006 Volkswagen Golf
GLS 1.9 TDI
Location
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
267,344KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10048707
- Stock #: 21880
- VIN: 9BWGR61J664017438
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 267,344 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
