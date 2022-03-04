Menu
2007 - SVFARA

0 KM

$47,999

+ tax & licensing
$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2007 - SVFARA

2007 - SVFARA

SV211 WAKESURF / WAKEBOARD BOAT

2007 - SVFARA

SV211 WAKESURF / WAKEBOARD BOAT

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8529422

Vehicle Details

  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Google SVFARA boats and read up. This boat was ahead of its time. Has a very cool and unique seating layout, creates an amazing wave, and was built to best possible standards. 5.7L (chev) Scorpion drivetrain with only 141 hours. Trailer not included.






**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

