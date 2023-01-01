Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

94,119 KM

Details Description Features

$2,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

Contact Seller
2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT1 Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT1 Sedan

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

  1. 10166649
  2. 10166649
  3. 10166649
  4. 10166649
  5. 10166649
  6. 10166649
  7. 10166649
  8. 10166649
  9. 10166649
  10. 10166649
  11. 10166649
  12. 10166649
Contact Seller

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
94,119KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10166649
  • Stock #: 21922
  • VIN: 1G1AL55F877197970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,119 KM

Vehicle Description

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CFT Auto Sales

1999 Toyota Corolla CE
 143,650 KM
$1,800 + tax & lic
2002 Acura CL COUPE
 261,821 KM
$3,000 + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Cobal...
 94,119 KM
$2,300 + tax & lic

Email CFT Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

Call Dealer

613-406-XXXX

(click to show)

613-406-6532

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory