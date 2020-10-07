2007 Chevrolet HHR

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Windows Rear Defrost Safety Child Safety Locks Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

