2007 Chrysler 300

$3,000 + taxes & licensing 1 7 6 , 7 1 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8271555

8271555 Stock #: 21193

21193 VIN: 2C3LA53G57H813361

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21193

Mileage 176,710 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Seating Leather Interior Dual Power Seats Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.