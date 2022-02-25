Menu
2007 Chrysler 300

176,710 KM

Details Features

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Excellence Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2007 Chrysler 300

2007 Chrysler 300

Touring

2007 Chrysler 300

Touring

Location

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

176,710KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8271555
  • Stock #: 21193
  • VIN: 2C3LA53G57H813361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21193
  • Mileage 176,710 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Leather Interior
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Excellence Auto Sales

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

