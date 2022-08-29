2007 Ford Focus

$2,800 + taxes & licensing 1 8 3 , 3 8 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9303481

9303481 Stock #: 21589

21589 VIN: 1FAFP37N87W273239

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 183,382 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Safety Child Safety Locks Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.