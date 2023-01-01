$2,200+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda Civic
DX COUPE
Location
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
254,191KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10353936
- Stock #: 21998
- VIN: 2HGFG11337H000781
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 254,191 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
