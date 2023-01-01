2007 Honda Civic

$2,200 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 4 , 1 9 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10353936

10353936 Stock #: 21998

21998 VIN: 2HGFG11337H000781

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 21998

Mileage 254,191 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.