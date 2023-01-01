2007 Honda Ridgeline...

$3,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 8 , 5 6 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9701515

9701515 Stock #: 21738

21738 VIN: 2HJYK16597H004944

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 21738

Mileage 278,567 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player CD Changer Windows Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features AWD Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.