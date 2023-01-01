$3,999+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda Ridgeline
RTL
Location
CFT Auto Sales
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
613-406-6532
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
278,567KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9701515
- Stock #: 21738
- VIN: 2HJYK16597H004944
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 278,567 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
CD Changer
Windows
Sunroof
Seating
Leather Interior
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
