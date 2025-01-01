$4,199+ tax & licensing
2007 Nissan Titan
XE
2007 Nissan Titan
XE
Location
CFT Auto Sales
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
613-406-6532
$4,199
+ taxes & licensing
Used
134,236KM
VIN 1N6BA07B17N201963
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10375
- Mileage 134,236 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Nissan Titan XE 4x4
- $4199 + HST and Licensing
Dash is in miles equivalent to 216,032km
Ask about our other cars for sale!
We take trade ins!
The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
CFT Auto Sales
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
$4,199
+ taxes & licensing
CFT Auto Sales
613-406-6532
2007 Nissan Titan