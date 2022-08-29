Menu
2007 Pontiac Vibe

167,081 KM

Details Description Features

$2,800

+ tax & licensing
$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

Base

Base

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

167,081KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9206224
  • Stock #: 21547
  • VIN: 5Y2SL65827Z428644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,081 KM

Vehicle Description

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold as-is unfit and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

