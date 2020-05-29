Menu
Account
Sign In
$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

Excellence Auto Sales

613-406-6532

Contact Seller
2007 Saturn Ion

2007 Saturn Ion

2 Sedan Automatic

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Saturn Ion

2 Sedan Automatic

Location

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

  1. 5120930
  2. 5120930
  3. 5120930
  4. 5120930
  5. 5120930
  6. 5120930
  7. 5120930
  8. 5120930
  9. 5120930
Contact Seller

$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,111KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5120930
  • Stock #: 20_292
  • VIN: 1G8AJ55F87Z139627
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

EXCELLENCE AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Additional Features
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Trunk anti-trap device
  • Tilt Steering Colu

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Excellence Auto Sales

2005 Honda Pilot EX ...
 228,062 KM
$2,500 + tax & lic
2009 Mitsubishi Outl...
 277,349 KM
$1,699 + tax & lic
2002 Pontiac Sunfire...
 169,761 KM
$1,500 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Excellence Auto Sales

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

Call Dealer

613-406-XXXX

(click to show)

613-406-6532

Quick Links
Directions Inventory