2007 Toyota Highlander

V6 4WD

2007 Toyota Highlander

V6 4WD

Location

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 163,184MI
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4383513
  • Stock #: 19_236
  • VIN: JTEEP21A170205224
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

EXCELLENCE AUTO SALES 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE, ONTARIO K2S1B6 Open: Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm Available on Saturdays by appointment only Phone: 613-406-6532 This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Running Boards
Additional Features
  • Pas
  • Front side airbag
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • 4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

