2007 Toyota RAV4

256,522 KM

$4,000

+ tax & licensing
$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2007 Toyota RAV4

2007 Toyota RAV4

Base I4 4WD

2007 Toyota RAV4

Base I4 4WD

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

256,522KM
Used
Vehicle Description

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

