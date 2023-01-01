$4,000+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota RAV4
Base I4 4WD
Location
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
256,522KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10386615
- Stock #: 22022
- VIN: JTMBD33V676023599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 256,522 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
