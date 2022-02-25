$2,500+ tax & licensing
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
Excellence Auto Sales
613-406-6532
2007 Toyota Yaris
Sedan
Location
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
376,619KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8433906
- Stock #: 21242
- VIN: JTDBT923471057902
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 376,619 KM
Vehicle Features
Tilt Steering Wheel
Child Safety Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
