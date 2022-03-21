2007 Toyota Yaris

$2,500 + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 5 7 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8715767

8715767 Stock #: 21312

21312 VIN: JTDJT923275087016

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 123,572 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Safety Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.