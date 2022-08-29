2008 Chevrolet Aveo

$2,500 + taxes & licensing 1 7 5 , 8 1 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9074371

9074371 Stock #: 21487

21487 VIN: KL1TG556X8B049684

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 175,812 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Safety Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.