$2,500+ tax & licensing
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
CFT Auto Sales
613-406-6532
2008 Chevrolet Aveo
LT 4-Door
Location
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
175,812KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9074371
- Stock #: 21487
- VIN: KL1TG556X8B049684
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 175,812 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
