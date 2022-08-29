Menu
2008 Chevrolet Aveo

175,812 KM

Details Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
LT 4-Door

LT 4-Door

Location

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

175,812KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9074371
  • Stock #: 21487
  • VIN: KL1TG556X8B049684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,812 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

