$1,700

+ taxes & licensing

Excellence Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2008 Chevrolet Impala

2008 Chevrolet Impala

LT

2008 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Location

Excellence Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$1,700

+ taxes & licensing

  • 245,506KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5050674
  • Stock #: 20_258
  • VIN: 2G1WT58K089186847
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

EXCELLENCE AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Trunk anti-trap device
  • Remote Ignition
  • Ai

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

