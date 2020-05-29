2008 Chevrolet Impala

Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features Side Head Curtain Airbag

Vehicle Anti-Theft

Trunk anti-trap device

Remote Ignition

Ai

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.