$3,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
CFT Auto Sales
613-406-6532
2008 Chevrolet Uplander
2008 Chevrolet Uplander
LS Ext. 1LS
Location
CFT Auto Sales
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
613-406-6532
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
149,585KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9836183
- Stock #: 21785
- VIN: 1gndv23178d156938
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 21785
- Mileage 149,585 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From CFT Auto Sales
CFT Auto Sales
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6