2008 Chevrolet Uplander

149,585 KM

Details Features

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2008 Chevrolet Uplander

2008 Chevrolet Uplander

LS Ext. 1LS

2008 Chevrolet Uplander

LS Ext. 1LS

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

149,585KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9836183
  • Stock #: 21785
  • VIN: 1gndv23178d156938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 21785
  • Mileage 149,585 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-XXXX

613-406-6532

