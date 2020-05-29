2008 Chrysler 300

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Emergency Trunk Release

Anti-Theft System

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Reading Lamps

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain High Output

Engine Immobilizer

