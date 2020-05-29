Menu
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

2008 Chrysler 300

2008 Chrysler 300

Touring

2008 Chrysler 300

Touring

3 Cedarow Ct., Stittsville, ON K2S 1V6

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,800KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5091152
  • Stock #: 08300
  • VIN: 2C3KA53G68H159872
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

This low mileage 2008 Chrysler 300 Touring features air, cruise, tilt, remote start, power windows, locks and mirrors, remote entry, fog lights, power seat, alloy wheels, etc.  Immaculate non smoker interior, clean Carfax report and no repainted panels.  We guarantee this Chrysler has never been in any accidents and have included a photo of the Carfax report for your convenience (see last picture).  Fully serviced with all new brakes, fresh oil and filters plus excellent tires.

 

No admin fee and free Krown Rust Control included.  HST/Licensing extra.  Come out and see why we have a 5 star customer satisfaction rating.  Enjoy a stress free buying experience from our non commission sales staff.  We are a family owned and operated business serving the Kanata/Stittsville area for over 30 yearts.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • High Output
  • Engine Immobilizer

3 Cedarow Ct., Stittsville, ON K2S 1V6

