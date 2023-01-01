2008 Ford F-150

$3,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 6 , 5 8 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9971564

9971564 Stock #: 21848

21848 VIN: 1FTVX14518KF01380

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21848

Mileage 186,588 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Seating Dual Power Seats Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.