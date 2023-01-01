$3,500+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford F-150
FX4 Supercab
Location
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
186,588KM
Used
- Stock #: 21848
- VIN: 1FTVX14518KF01380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 186,588 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
