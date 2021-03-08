2008 Ford Fusion

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer CD Changer Windows Rear Defrost

Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

